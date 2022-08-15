Eric Tinkler has warned his Cape Town City players ruk themselves reg off the pitch to get results on it. Citizens coach Tinkler’s bors was warm watching his team throw away a lead and slip to a 2-1 defeat against AmaZulu at he Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

To make matters worse, veteran midfielder Mpho Makola was shown a straight red card at the death as the Kaapse side sunk to the bottom of the PSL after losing all three of their opening PSL games. SCHEMER: Leandro Mendieta Of their on-field performance Tinkler says: “Individual errors let us down - that’s the harsh reality. We had to control the match better when you’re 1-0 up. But then you give the ball away unnecessarily and then you have to absorb pressure. So I’m very disappointed.” The coach, though, believes their problems start off the pitch, adding: “Our lifestyle off the field needs to improve with certain players, unfortunately.”

City started well when Khanyisa Mayo slid in a low Darwin Gonzalez cross in the 36th minute, but the hosts were level after a simple long ball caught out the defence and Augustine Kwem lobbed goalkeeper Hugo Marquez before the break. KWAAD: City boss Eric Tinkler City never looked comfortable with AmaZulu’s direct game and fell behind to Gabandinho Mhango’s 52nd-minute long-range curler before Makola was sent off for a desperate tackle. Meanwhile, Stellenbosch continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 win over Royal AM at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Stellies enjoyed a 3-0 lead thanks to Antonio van Wyk's header from Junior Mendieta's inch-perfect cross, Ricard Nascimento's own goal from a Stellies free kick in the 49th minute and Oshwin Andries's cool finish after being teed up by Mendieta for his second assist. AM hit back through Andre de Jong, but it was a little too late as Stellies were already celebrating.



