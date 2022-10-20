Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says his team must strike first and strike hard if they are to get the upper hand against Cardiff at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday. Playing their United Rugby Championship match on artificial turf, the Stormers will rely heavily on their forwards to throw the first punch.

Hlungwani explains: “The pack of forwards need to get the upper hand first, that means getting the hit in the scrum in the mauls and maul stopping. “Once you get go-forward ball or momentum, it becomes tough to stop. Our mindset is around imposing ourselves nice and early.” To do that job, the Stormers will back an all-Bok front row.

With Frans Malherbe having joined the squad this week, he could prop up the scrum next to hooker Joseph Dweba and loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff. HOOKED UP: Bok ace Joseph Dweba Of the trio, Hlungwani says: “Any coach dreams of having a front row like that, they are highly experienced and good guys to coach. “Having to play with Neethling Fouche, Sazi Sandi, Brok Harris, JJ Kotze and Andre-Hugo Venter, just the level of advice, mentorship they bring to the other guys – it definitely brings excitement to me and the rest of the guys.”

Hlungwani is also convinced that the next-in-liners will be ready to step up if their Bok front row is not reg. CONFIDENCE: Rito Hlungwani He adds: “As you would have seen in the past four games we’ve had seven to eight changes every single match – the young guys, the guys coming through are doing really well. “They are learning a lot from the other guys. Scrumming against a Springbok front-row every Tuesday - the amount of lessons you probably won’t get anywhere else in the world.