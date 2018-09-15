The Stormers put on a solid performance to overcome the Sharks 20-10 in their United Rugby Championship return match at Cape Town Stadium yesterday.

A big work-on for the Stormers in their 22-all stalemate against the Sharks was their scrum. It went better last week, though, when 36-year-old tighthead Brok Harris - who made his 100th appearance for the Stormers yesterday - came on and brought some stability. While the Sharks could perhaps feel they edged the Stormers in this area in Cape Town, it was far more competitive than it was at Kings Park.

On the individual front, the Sharks looked threatening in the early stages, and one could ask why a team with such arsenal put the ball to boot so often. It didn’t result in much, though, and they got the first points through Tito Bonilla to go 0-3 up at the end of the opening quarter.

The Stormers’ defence held up well, and fullback Warrick Gelant sparked a strong period of attack when he set Sevens superstar Seabelo Senatla up to blaze a trail down touch. Things were looking promising and the hosts had the opportunity to score twice, but poor passes kept them scoreless.

Gelant added some great touches throughout his time on the field. He was instrumental not only in the team’s attack, but also laid the foundation with his crucial 50-22 for the opening try.

In the 36th minute, John Dobson’s side turned all that promise into points and got the opening try after scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies - who also showed big improvement in his overall game and execution since last year - cleared the ball after a ruck in opposition territory and got it away to outside centre Ruhan Nel, who put Senatla away to score near the posts after he controlled the ball well with the foot before regathering to score (7-3).

The Stormers started the second half with proper intent and owned much of the second stanza, despite a number of question officiating calls. They had a shot at their second try, but opted for posts given their field position, with Libbok taking the score to 10-3.

The hosts added a second try after another 50-22 - this time through Libbok - worked a treat a few minutes later, which led to lock Adre Smith showing beautiful control of the oval while crashing over for a converted score (17-3).

While the Sharks responded with their first try through Grant Williams (17-10), they were totally outscrummed after replacement tighthead Sazi Sandi came on for Harris not too long afterwards.

The Stormers spent some good time in the Sharks’ 22 after that, and doubled their lead via Libbok’s boot from right in front with 10 minutes to go (20-10). That would be the final points added, with the victory seeing the Stormers lead the local teams on the URC standings.

Next weekend, the Stormers will take on the Lions at Ellis Park, before heading to Ireland to face Connacht on February 26.

Point scorers:

Stormers — 20 : Tries: Seabelo Senatla, Adre Smith Conversions: Manie Libbok (2) Penalties: Libbok (2)

Sharks — 10: Try: Grant Williams Conversion: Tito Bonilla Penalty: Bonilla

IOL Sport