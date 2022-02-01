The Stormers are skarreling to keep both Warrick Gelant and Damian Willemse happy at the franchise.

Over the past two weeks, Gelant has made some match-changing contributions off the bench while fellow Springbok Damian Willemse has started in his favoured No.15 jersey.

The Stormers this week indicated that Gelant will have his shot at fullback, and that they are looking at starting both him and Willemse.

Backline coach Dawie Snyman explains: “It’s been quite a debate - Warrick’s contribution in the last 30 minutes of both games was spot on, so in a way we got it right [to play him off the wood].

GETS A TURN: Warrick Gelant

“We’ll select our team and see what happens this week - we’ve got a plan and it was communicated to both players… it might be a little bit different this week.”

He adds: “Those two players vul mekaar aan - it’s up to us as a team to understand how we’re going to do it [include both in the starting XV], it might be on week-to-week basis.

“[Warrick starting this weekend] is definitely the plan. How we’re going to fit Damian in, we’ll decide this afternoon and make sure we get it right.

“Ask [wing] Seabelo [Senatla who was sitting next to him at yesterday’s press conference] if you have guys who can create like those two around you, there’s so much more opportunities. Or there’s going to be attention on Damian or Warrick…”

One option is to play Willemse at flyhalf and bench Manie Libbok, while the other is to start him at inside centre in the place of Rikus Pretorius, who suffered an injury in warm-up last week.

What exactly the Stormers’ coaching staff will do, will be answered when they name their team on Thursday.

[email protected]