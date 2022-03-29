The Stormers are not happy with how they played in their narrow 23-20 United Rugby Championship win over Ulster last weekend.

Forced to defend for their lives at the end of the match, with Ulster also having a 79th minute try disallowed, attack coach Dawie Snyman says after reviewing the game, they are not happy with themselves.

He says: “We didn’t play well, I got the feeling this morning that we weren’t really pleased with ourselves.

“The performance was not our standards...”

But he adds: “In the last 10 minutes, momentum was not on our side and a team like Ulster is renowned for when they get in the opposition 22, they get points. The guys showed that they will fight for each other and that we are not going to let teams in easily.”

DEMANDING: Dawie Snyman

Up next for the Stormers is a visit from another Wales team, Ospreys, with Snyman saying that instead of focusing on their opposition this week, they will look to right the wrongs of the match against Ulster.

He explains: “This week is about us and the things that happened in the Ulster game and making sure that we play better this weekend.”

The victory made it three in a row for captain Steven Kitshoff and his teammates, while the Ospreys are coming off a 45-15 defeat to the Lions at Ellis Park.

