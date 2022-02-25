The Stormers will have to bring the heat when they go from Cape summer to Irish winter when they take on Connacht in Galway in tomorrow’s 3pm United Rugby Championship.

Coach John Dobson and his manne arrived in Ireland on Wednesday and he warned them to adapt quickly to the conditions, which are expected to a rainy and windy 11 degrees.

Looking to leapfrog their seventh-placed hosts into the top half of the standings, Dobson says: “Connacht are notoriously difficult to beat at the Sportsground and we will have to adjust quickly to the different conditions, coming from a Cape summer and going into winter in Galway.

“The players have embraced the challenge and we are all looking forward to the experience.”

With three wins and a draw since the turn of the year, Dobson’s confident squad was boosted by the return to fitness of props Ali Vermaak and Neethling Fouche from injury as well as loose forwards Junior Pokomela and Evan Roos.

Roos’ comeback also raises the possibility of the rising star joining Hacjivah Dayimani in an exciting backrow when the matchday squad is named today.

After comparing Dayimani to Stormers legend Bobby Skinstad earlier this week, defence coach Norman Laker said of the duo: “I think both of them can play seven and eight equally well.

“There are a lot of similarities between the two of them. Both of them are phenomenal players, game breakers and can turn a game on its head.

“The similarities between the two are great and whether they will play in the same team, you never know, anything is possible.”

Stormers squad: Angelo Davids, Hacjivah Dayimani, Paul de Wet, Ben-Jason Dixon, Dan du Plessis, Neethling Fouche, Deon Fourie, Warrick Gelant, Brok Harris, Herschel Jantjies, Steven Kitshoff (captain), Manie Libbok, David Meihuizen, Ruhan Nel, Scarra Ntubeni, Marvin Orie, Sergeal Petersen, Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos, Sazi Sandi, Seabelo Senatla, Adre Smith, Ernst van Rhyn, Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Damian Willemse.

Tonight: Zebre v Bulls (7.3pm)

Leinster v Lions (9.35pm)

Saturday: Benetton Rugby v Sharks (5.05pm)

