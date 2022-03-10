Stormers boss John Dobson warned his manne to be aware of potential banana skins against bottom United Rugby Championship club Zebre this weekend.

The ninth-placed Cape side are looking to cement a top-eight place in the tournament with a seven-match home run, starting against the Italians at the Danie Craven Stadium this Sunday.

And Dobbo says there is no room for complacency.

He says: “Our plan is to do well over this next period to get ourselves into the top eight.

“We’ve set a goal for the amount of points we want for these five games in a row.

“And Saturday is absolutely crucial in that respect.

“We’ve trained well and focused well in the week. There is no aspect we expect to comfortable in around Zebre.

“We know how physical they are, we know how disruptive they are.

“We hear that we should beat Zebre, but we’re coming off a break, playing at a new ground. “There are all sorts of banana peels to it.

“But the team is mature enough to be aware. And I think they are ready.”

[email protected]