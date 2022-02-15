Western Province Rugby have reportedly lost their bid to convince Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant to stay beyond the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is expected to sign a big-money deal – worth around R8m a year – with French Top 14 club Racing 92.

It’s a big loss for coach John Dobson, who finally discovered how to play Gelant, Damian Willemse and Manie Libbok in the same XV.

But with the team out of action until their United Rugby Championship trip to Connacht next weekend, it’s time to take stock for the Stormers, who have won three of their four games this year.

With his side also unbeaten in 2022 and up to seventh in the table, Dobson says: “We changed our game to reflect the region we’re from and changed our situation

“It’s been a tough last couple of years and the guys in the team are incredibly proud given what they’ve been through.”

With the Stormers shorn of many of their stars over the last two years, a number of players have stepped up when injuries hit the likes of Neethling Fouche, Ali Vermaak, Evan Roos and Frans Malherbe.

RETURNING: Yster Evan Roos. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

But all of them – except Bok prop Malherbe, who needs another two weeks – will be back in contention for their trip to Ireland.

Dobbo adds: “We have some depth in that pack now. Some of them were the toast of the town last year and with them coming back, it’s gonna be great for our trip.”

[email protected]