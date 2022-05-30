The Pumas yster joined the Cap franchise on loan at the start of the season, but returned to his province for the Currie Cup.

Willie Engelbrecht is now officially a Stormer, after signing a two-year deal with the franchise on Friday.

There will be no back and forth going forward for the 29-year-old looseforward, with Engelbrecht saying of his new deal: “I really enjoyed my time with the Stormers last year and I’m really looking forward to getting myself settled in Cape Town.

🤝Hard-hitting loose forward Willie Engelbrecht has signed a two-year contract with the DHL Stormers.



“The squad has already achieved some incredible things this season and I am excited about being a part of the future.”

Stormers coach John Dobson adds: “We have seen what Willie can do, there are few looseforwards around as physical as him, but he also brings some nice touches to the game when he needs to.