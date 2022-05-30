Willie Engelbrecht is now officially a Stormer, after signing a two-year deal with the franchise on Friday.
The Pumas yster joined the Cap franchise on loan at the start of the season, but returned to his province for the Currie Cup.
There will be no back and forth going forward for the 29-year-old looseforward, with Engelbrecht saying of his new deal: “I really enjoyed my time with the Stormers last year and I’m really looking forward to getting myself settled in Cape Town.
🤝Hard-hitting loose forward Willie Engelbrecht has signed a two-year contract with the DHL Stormers.— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 27, 2022
'The squad has achieved some incredible things this season and I am excited about being part of the future'#iamastormer #dhldelivers #willieisastormerhttps://t.co/3yYqrxPMQt
“The squad has already achieved some incredible things this season and I am excited about being a part of the future.”
Stormers coach John Dobson adds: “We have seen what Willie can do, there are few looseforwards around as physical as him, but he also brings some nice touches to the game when he needs to.
“In order to win rugby games your forward pack needs to be on the front foot and that is what you get with Willie.”