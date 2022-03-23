The Stormers are wary of Ulster’s inside man Duane Vermeulen ahead of their United Rugby Championship meeting at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Springbok No.8 is a former Stormers player from the Mother City and knows exactly what he and his second-placed Irish teammates will be up against.

With his duel with Stormers No.8 Evan Roos making for an interesting tussle on Saturday, Stormers defence coach Norman Laker reveals they have some plannetjies of their own for Thor and company.

Asked what makes the Ulster threat different from Zebre and Cardiff - the teams the seventh-placed Stormers beat in the last two weeks -Laker says: “What counts in their favour is that Duane [Vermeulen] is in their side - he knows the history of our players and coaches’ background.

“That can count in their favour - Zebre and Cardiff knew nothing about us.

“Obviously there are a few things we will put in place to have a good week again…”

Of Evan Roos possibly making a claim for Vermeulen’s No.8 Bok jumper on Saturday, Laker says: “Duane has been around - he’s 30-odd and he’s a world class player, you don’t just win a World Cup and get to where he is [by not being a world class player]...

“Evan Roos will enjoy the opportunity to play against him, he actually played against him before when Duane was at the Bulls. Any competition against a South African is healthy competition and we’re looking forward to seeing Duane off the field [as well].”

