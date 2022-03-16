Despite blowing away Italy’s Zebre 55-7 in their United Rugby Championship match in Stellenbosch over the weekend, the Stormers are still not 100 percent satisfied with their performance.

And that should serve as a groot warning to Wales’ Cardiff, who come to Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Running in nine tries to one, forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says of last week’s performance: “We’re very happy with the win, but there is always room for improvement.

“The big thing for us is the small things. Our maul has come a long way, to get reward this past weekend we were happy. Against Connacht we mauled really well, but didn’t get reward.”

Hlungwani says the forwards will have to be at their best again when they host Cardiff, saying Sunday’s visitors never give up.

He adds: “Cardiff don’t give up. I thought the Lions would put them away at one stage [in last weekend’s match], but they just kept coming. “From a set piece point of view, we’re gonna have a group of guys that will be willing to go toe-to-toe with us physically.”

