Friday night’s United Rugby Championship visitors to the Mother City, Scarlets, might be second-from-bottom on the log, but the defending champion Stormers won’t underestimate them. To date, the Capetonians have won four of their six matches, losing only one, and currently occupy fourth place on the log.

Wales’ Scarlets, meanwhile, have only won one of their seven outings and only have Italy’s Zebre beneath them on the log. Cautious: Norman Laker Still, Stormers defence coach Norman Laker warns ahead of the Cape Town Stadium clash: “There isn’t a bad team in this competition… “Any team can beat any team on their day and we have to be well prepared for Scarlets on Friday.