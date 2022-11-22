National call-ups and injuries have left the Stormers with a bit of a crisis at flyhalf ahead of Friday’s United Rugby Championship clash with Scarlets at Cape Town Stadium. Damian Willemse is wearing the Springbok No.10 jumper as it stands, while Kaapse teammate Manie Libbok is breathing down his neck.

The franchise’s third option, Sacha Mngomezulu, meanwhile went for scans yesterday after suffering a leg injury while on duty for SA ‘A’ against Bristol Bears last weekend. That leaves two forgotten sons innie Kaap fighting for the No.10 jersey at the weekend. Defence coach Norman Laker explains: “Kade Wolhuter has been training for us for a while now and then Jean-luc du Plessis is back at the union and we’ve got guys who can step up.”

Hunger: Du Plessis Injuries have hampered the progress of Wolhuter, 21, who was seen as the next big thing in South African rugby, before being overtaken by Mngomezulu. But he will be hardop to put all of that behind him and hopefully kickstart his career at the weekend. Du Plessis, 28, also has a point to prove after leaving for Japan and returning to the Mother City, where he is looking to secure his future.