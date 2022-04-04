After smashing their European opponents in the United Rugby Championship in South Africa over the last few weeks, it’s time for some SA derbies again.

And Stormers coach John Dobson can’t wait.

After beating the Ospreys 26-13 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, the Stormers top the South African Conference by a single point, with the Bulls in second and the Sharks a further point behind.

Next up for Dobson’s side, who have won their last four home matches - including three against overseas opposition, is a visit from coach Jake White’s Bulls, who are also on a five-match winning streak.

With the two giants of SA locking horns in the north-south derby, Dobson says he is just glad that his team is a force to be reckoned with once again.

The coach says of upcoming clash: “It’s going to be a great game of rugby - they are playing a more expansive game, but they still have big, direct forwards… Hopefully it’s going to be a classic.

“We are thrilled, for the last couple of years people have written about the Bulls and the Sharks and we were also-rans and we’re in touching distance -points-wise.”

WEEKEND URC RESULTS

Stormers 29 Ospreys 13, Scarlets 35 Cardiff 20, Munster 19 Leinster 34, Lions 15 Edinburgh 9, Bulls 34 Ulster 16, Benetton 17 Connacht 21, Warriors 40 Zebre 12, Sharks 51 Dragons 3

