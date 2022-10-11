Stormers coach John Dobson revealed on the weekend that Willemse would be returning to Cape Town after their 37-20 win over Zebre in Parma, but the coach did not mention that Jantjies would join him.

Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies joined Damian Willemse on a flight back to the Mother City from Italy on Monday.

Another late bonus point gives us a full-house in Parma and makes it three in a row this season. On to the next in Swansea next week.#ZEBvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC #threepeat pic.twitter.com/uS16sVh5GG — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 8, 2022

Assistant coach Dawie Snyman explains: “We are sending Herschel [Jantjies] and Damian [Willemse] home – for the rest that they need to get in [after being involved with the Springboks in the Rugby Championship].”

The Bok stars aren’t the only players expected to return home, with hooker Chad Solomon suffering a bicep injury against Zebre.

And Snyman adds: “We are waiting to see what’s happening to Chad [Solomon after his bicep injury, but] luckily JJ [Kotze] went well [in the match for Western Province] against the Pumas and I think he is already on a plane.