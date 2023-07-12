French Top 14 club Perpignan on Monday night confirmed the signing of Stormers and Springbok lock Marvin Orie.
A Twitter statement by the French club reads: “Perpignan confirm the signing of the South African second row [Marvin Orie] for two years.
“He will join his teammates after fulfilling his commitments with the Springboks.”
The new Top 14 season will begin on August 18 before taking a seven-week break for the World Cup.
Orie is the second Bok to leave the Stormers, with prop Steven Kitshoff also on his way to Ulster in Ireland.
Meanwhile, coach John Dobson’s Capetonians will kick off their quest to regain the United Rugby Championship crown they lost to Munster in the final this year with a South African derby against Lions on October 21.
With the fixtures for the tournament being released yesterday, the Sharks will go to champions Munster on the same day and the Bulls will host Welsh team Scarlets on October 22.