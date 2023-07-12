A Twitter statement by the French club reads: “Perpignan confirm the signing of the South African second row [Marvin Orie] for two years.

French Top 14 club Perpignan on Monday night confirmed the signing of Stormers and Springbok lock Marvin Orie.

“He will join his teammates after fulfilling his commitments with the Springboks.”

The new Top 14 season will begin on August 18 before taking a seven-week break for the World Cup.

Orie is the second Bok to leave the Stormers, with prop Steven Kitshoff also on his way to Ulster in Ireland.