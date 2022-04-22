The Stormers have loaded their bench with stars for tonight’s crunch United Rugby Championship clash against Glasgow Warriors at Cape Town Stadium at 6.30pm.

Eyeing an 80-minute performance against the third-placed visitors from Scotland, Stormers coach John Dobson boosted his squad with the return to the matchday 23 for Salmaan Moerat and Warrick Gelant.

Co-captain Moerat was sidelined since January after suffering a knee injury against the Bulls, while Gelant missed the Stormers’ 19-17 over the Pretoria outfit in their last match before the Easter break with a thumb injury.

PLOTTING: John Dobson

Joining them on the wood is Currie Cup captain Nama Xaba, with the explosive Paul de Wet also looking to spark the Stormers to life in those laaste minute.

Of his bench, Dobson says: “We have a really strong bench - Salmaan has very big presence in this team, Warrick can change the game and Nama [Xaba] has done well in a tough Currie Cup campaign.”

While they have loaded their bench, there are also two changes to the starting XV who beat the Bulls 19-17 in their last match.

Junior Pokomela comes in at the side of the scrum for Deon Fourie, who has not recovered from a leg injury in time for the clash.

In the front row, Springbok prop Frans Malherbe replaces Neethling Fouche.

Victory for the Stormers in this encounter will go a long way in securing a top-eight berth and subsequently a spot in the playoffs, with two more rounds to play after this.

Stormers: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Replacements: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Brok Harris, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Ben-Jason Dixon, 21 Nama Xaba, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Warrick Gelant.

[email protected]