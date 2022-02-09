The Stormers will be out to show their killer instinct when they travel to Ellis Park to hunt some Lions on Saturday.

Wasting a number of scoring chances in their 20-10 win over the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium last weekend, forwards coach Rito Hlungwane says they want to finish better in Johannesburg this week.

Not only do they want to improve on their own game, but the Stormers are looking to avenge their 19-37 home defeat to the Lions in December last year.

Of that bitter loss, Hlungwane says: “We were all disappointed with the loss against the Lions at DHL Stadium, we made a lot of errors and that brought them into the game.

HARD WORK: Rito Hlungwani

“There were about 41 turnovers that came from our side, so worked hard to improve since then to look after the ball a bit better.

“It’s been a big work-on and we’re starting to see the results, it’s something we want to improve on in the next couple of weeks.”

Unbeaten in 2022, the Stormers beat both the Bulls and the Sharks in recent weeks and know that if they can improve on the weekly, they can add many more scalps.

Hlungwane adds: “I thought we did pretty well [against the Sharks]. All the things we planned to do, we pretty much did.

“[But] we left quite a number of points on the table and that left a work-on for us to try and finish better.”

While the Stormers have been on a good run, the Lions are on a three-match winless run after two defeats to the Bulls and one to the Sharks since beating the Capetonians last year.

