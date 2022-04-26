With only one fit specialist hooker in their squad, the Stormers flew in Cheetahs lineout-thrower Wilmar Arnoldi for Saturday’s top-of-the-table United Rugby Championship clash with Leinster.

First-choice No.2 Scarra Ntubeni left the field in their 32-7 win over Glasgow Warriors with an Achilles tendon injury.

Assistant coach Dawie Snyman admits the injury “looks bad and will keep him out for a while”.

With Chad Solomon and Andre-Hugo Venter hopefully returning from long-term injuries in the next two weeks, the Stormers had to look elsewhere.

STICK TO FLANK: Deon Fourie

Their answer came in the form of the 27-year-old Arnoldi, who Snyman reckons can stabilise their set piece.

Snyman says of the former Pukke man: “His main priority will be to get the set piece right, scrumming and the lineouts.

“We will focus on that for the week, so he needs to work in our system in attack and defence.

“He is a tough player, who’s good on the ground, he can steal balls and he’s good on defence. He is a good scrummager as well.”

Great to have hooker Wilmar Arnoldi part of our squad for what is a big week. Welcome Wilmar!#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/6J6TGFQ0FI — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 26, 2022

Their would have been a temptation to switch veteran flanker Deon Fourie back to the middle of the front row.

But Snyman says he’s doing too good of a job at the side of the scrum to swap positions now.

Snyman says of Fourie: “At the moment he is doing great at looseforward. And we want him to keep focusing on that, but he still needs to be there as a backup [in case of an emergency].”

[email protected]