Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff is back to lead his charges in Sunday’s United Rugby Championship clash with Cardiff at Cape Town Stadium (2pm).

Kitshoff sat out last weekend’s 55-7 win over Zebre in Stellenbosch - as per national team requirement - and returns to the team in one of only two changes to the starting XV.

With him back to wear the No.1 jersey, Brok Harris moves to tighthead prop with last week’s No.3 Neethling Fouche dropping to the bench.

On the wood, hooker Chad Solomon comes in for Andre-Hugo Venter who has been ruled out for three months because of an ankle injury.

Kitshoff, meanwhile, can’t wait to take the field again and says the Stormers will not be complacent after their big win, while Cardiff went down to the Lions (37-20) in Joburg.

He says: “We’re looking internally and trying to close the gap from where we are and where we want to be.

“Cardiff are a quality outfit, but for us it’s all about rocking up and doing what we want to do.”

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young, meanwhile, was quoted by his club’s website as saying: “They [the Stormers] play real attractive rugby with a dominant force up front.

“They have backs with pace to burn and some real physicality. It’ll be a real challenge but one we’re looking forward to.”

Stormers: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Brok Harris, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Tim Swiel, 23 Rikus Pretorius.

