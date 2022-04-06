The Stormers don’t need extra motivation to get fired up for Saturday’s North-South United Rugby Championship derby against the Bulls.

According to forwards coach Rito Hlungwani, just playing the Bulls is enough reason for the players to be turbocharged ahead of the encounter.

But of course there is the added incentive in that the team that wins will not only get to extend their five-match winning streak, but will also get one up over their opponents in a bid to finish at the top of the SA Conference standings and also to make the top four of the overall standings.

Making the top four guarantees a home playoff spot and is it stands, the Stormers are in sixth place - the best South African side - with the Bulls one point behind them in seventh.

Ahead of this weekend’s battle, Hlungwani says: “

“We don’t like looking at the log that much, when we prepare against the Bulls, the fact that there’s a top four spot up for grabs, doesn’t change a lot… “It would be nice to win, nice to make the top four. “But the game in itself is big enough to get ourselves up. ”

