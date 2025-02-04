BY DEAN CLOETE DIE tonge is los oor Willie le Roux possibly playing flyhalf for the Bulls against the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship clash innie Kaap on Saturday.

This after the 35-year-old inspired a comeback win over the Lions in their last outing when he marshalled the troops at pivot. Le Roux acting as the playmaker at No 10 is nothing new in South African rugby, as he often pops up as first receiver when he plays for the Springboks. IN THE KNOW: Norman Laker A flyhalf in his younger days, Stormers defence coach Norman Laker is wary of the threat the Strand-boorling could pose if his coach Jake White, whose first-choice pivot Johan Goosen is out injured, decides to pick him in the No.10 jumper for the derby.

Laker, who is also from the Strand region and went to Paul Roos High School, jokes: “He [Le Roux] is from the Strand and went to Paul Roos, so, sure, he can play 10. “He is a world-class rugby player… he played a lot in that role for Springboks. His tactical kicking is really strong and he has a strong head…” The Stormers did not have the best of outings last time around, conceding five tries in their 36-12 defeat to Leinster.