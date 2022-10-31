The Stormers turned on the style in the second half of their United Rugby Championship match against the Lions to win 31-22. Guess how the game ends? Nama Xaba wins the ball on the ground again. What an impact ⛈️



Full time: DHL Stormers 31-22 @LionsRugbyCo#iamstormer #dhdelivers — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 29, 2022 Trailing 22-10 at the break, coach John Dobson’s men showed why they are the defending champions to score 21 unanswered points – even after being pushed to their limits in the first half.

The hosts started the match with high intensity and bossing the collisions. But it was Stormers’ Angelo Davids who got the first touchdown after a quick tap from scumhalf Paul de Wet to give the Stormers a 7-6 lead in the 10th minute. Despite being a man short after a JP Smith high tackle, the Lions opened up a 15-10 lead after a few penalty kicks. The hosts had their last laugh shortly before the break, with centre Henco van Wyk stretching over with Clayton Blommetjies on his back after fullback Andries Coetzee started a counterattack (22-10).

It was a different Stormers team in the second half, with centre Sacha Mngomezulu dotting down a flyhalf Manie Libbok stab kick in the 55th minute following a mini-break by replacement hooker JJ Kotze (22-17). With 11 minutes to go, fullback Blommetjies came in on the angle from a ruck pass to dot down under the sticks to make it 24-22. The doodskoot for the hosts came when loose forward Nama Xaba scored off the back of a rolling maul to make it 31-22 with five minutes to go.