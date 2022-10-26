Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok has won the franchise’s Player of the Year award at their awards evening at Kelvin Grove on Tuesday night. Manie Libbok and Evan Roos took the top honours at the Western Province Rugby awards evening on Tuesday. #iamastormer #wpjoulekkerdinghttps://t.co/YdlDafuz3X — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 25, 2022 The 25-year-old, who was invited to the Springbok camp in Stellenbosch this week, was rewarded after scoring the most points (171) in the inaugural United Rugby Championship to help the Stormers to the tournament’s first ever title last season.

The tournament’s Player of the Year, Evan Roos, meanwhile, won the Stormers’ Players’ Player of the Year award. REWARD: Stormers No.8 Roos Of the duo, coach John Dobson says: “We have an incredible rugby system and it was wonderful to see guys like Manie and Evan recognised for their important contributions to the Stormers successful campaign, along with all of the other winners.” Nama Xaba won Western Province’s Currie Cup Player of the Year award, with hooker Lukhanyo Vokozela named U20 Player of the Year and No.8 Keke Morabe the WP U21 Player of the Year.

The WP Women’s Player of the Year went to looseforward Sinazo Mcatshulwa, while Helderberg hooker Jacques van Zyl walked off with the Club Rugby Player of the Year. Wynberg Boys High’s Zachary Porthen and Logan Welmann from Macassar High School were the Schools’ Player of the Year and Girls’ Schools’ Player of the Year respectively. The franchise’s coach Dobson adds of the award winners: “The strength of our clubs, schools, women’s rugby and referees is a major point of pride and this whole environment plays a big role in the performance of our Stormers.

“It was fantastic to celebrate what has been achieved in the last year and we are looking forward to building on this in the future.” SELECTED AWARD WINNERS WP U20 Player of the Year: Lukhanyo Vokozela

WP U21 Player of the Year: Keke Morabe Breakthrough Player of the Year: Sacha Mngomezulu The DHL Stormers Breakthrough Player of the Year is Junior Springbok skipper @sachgome10. #iamastormer pic.twitter.com/EEBlNIZ889 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 25, 2022 Club Rugby Player of the Year: Jacques van Zyl