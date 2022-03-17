Stormers No.8 Evan Roos knows that ’n haastige hond verbrand sy mond and that’s why he’s happy to wait patiently for his Springbok call-up.

Roos, 22, was a finalist for SA Rugby’s Young Player of the Year award last year and was also nominated for the Currie Cup Player of the Year prize.

And while he won neither of them, his displays won him the admiration of rugby fans all over South Africa, leading to calls for his inclusion in coach Jacques Nienaber’s Springbok squad.

Roos, though, admits: “It’s everyone’s dream to play for the Springboks, but I take it day by day and this week it’s Cardiff.

SUPPORTIVE: Rito Hlungwani

“I don’t like to think too far ahead - things happen as they should. For now I’m just focused on giving my best every week for the Stormers.”

Having returned from a long-term rib injury recently, Roos is just happy to be on the park again and adds: “You realise what a big part rugby is in your life when you don’t play and I’m just happy to play again.”

The level-headed No.8 knows he still has a few work-ons if he wants to play at international level and says: “The set pieces, especially lineouts [is an area I would like to improve in]. I want to be a solid option in the lineouts [as a jumper] and work on my poaching [at breakdowns] as well.”

His forwards coach Rito Hlungwani knows Roos has a bright future ahead of him, saying: “We’re very happy to have Evan back [from injury], and we’re looking for him to peak again. Being off for a while, he has really done well and we are looking forward to him playing more games.”

Hlungwani adds of Roos’s chances at international level: “The big focus with us is that we want the pack and Evan to improve every week. We want him to put himself in the best position possible to be in the team. And that opportunity will eventually come - [when it comes] will depend on the amount of work he puts in.”

Roos will be looking to make an impact again when the Stormers host Cardiff at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

[email protected]