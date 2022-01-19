Manchester United will look to kickstart their 2022 with their first Premier League win of the year at Brentford tonight at 10pm.

The seventh-placed Red Devils had a droee festive season, winning just two of their last five games, including a disappointing 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday.

With his team five points outside the top four, interim boss Ralf Rangnick is expecting goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo back from a dead leg that sidelined him for their last two outings.

And against the 14th-placed Bees, Rangnick wants his manne to put in a complete performance after letting a 2-0 lead slip at Villa.

RALLYING CALL Ralf Rangnick

The German warns: “The performance in the first 70 minutes was really good, I liked our movements, I liked our game in possession of the ball, the structure of the game, the way that we pressed, even when we had to defend our own box, we did that well.

“We need to have a similar performance tomorrow against Brentford… and stay focused for however long the game is.”

Ronaldo is also honger to get back to hitting the back of the net, having scored his last goal in a 3-1 win over Burnley on December 30 last year.

HARD AT WORK: Maguire

And after receiving nog an award at Monday’s Fifa The Best Awards - a special award for breaking the international goalscoring record last year - the Portuguese has more gees.

He wrote on social media: “Now, it’s up to me to turn this award into extra fuel and motivation to help achieve all our goals at Man United for this season… and we can all keep writing this amazing story together.”

Ronaldo isn’t he only boost for Rangnick, with the German revealing that midfielder Paul Pogba returned to first-team this week after a thigh injury in November.

