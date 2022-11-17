With light rain forecasted at Ashton Gate, Stick says it won’t be their X-factor that will impress most on the day, instead it will be the halfback’s ability to manage the game that will come under scrutiny.

South African ‘A’ halfbacks Grant Williams and Sacha Mngozemulu can play themselves binnie innie Bok span if they do well against England’s Bristol Bears tonight (9.30pm), according to coach Mzwandile Stick.

Last week’s pairing of Herschel Jantjies and Johan Goosen failed miserably in this department when they lost 28-14 to Munster and were replaced by the two young guns.

Positive: Mzwandile Stick

Stick explains: “Both guys [Williams and Mngomezulu] have been with the Bok setup and understand how we want to play. We were guilty last week of not managing the game very well. “With Grant [Williams] knowing our philosophy and knowing what it takes to be at the top - that’s going to be the biggest challenge for them.

“Yes, we do know they’ve got X-factor and I always encourage players to bring what makes them special, but the key thing for me in the northern hemisphere is that you play the conditions very well. The X-factor is always welcome and we’re excited to see what they can do.