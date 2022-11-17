South African ‘A’ halfbacks Grant Williams and Sacha Mngozemulu can play themselves binnie innie Bok span if they do well against England’s Bristol Bears tonight (9.30pm), according to coach Mzwandile Stick.
With light rain forecasted at Ashton Gate, Stick says it won’t be their X-factor that will impress most on the day, instead it will be the halfback’s ability to manage the game that will come under scrutiny.
Last week’s pairing of Herschel Jantjies and Johan Goosen failed miserably in this department when they lost 28-14 to Munster and were replaced by the two young guns.
Stick explains: “Both guys [Williams and Mngomezulu] have been with the Bok setup and understand how we want to play. We were guilty last week of not managing the game very well. “With Grant [Williams] knowing our philosophy and knowing what it takes to be at the top - that’s going to be the biggest challenge for them.
“Yes, we do know they’ve got X-factor and I always encourage players to bring what makes them special, but the key thing for me in the northern hemisphere is that you play the conditions very well. The X-factor is always welcome and we’re excited to see what they can do.
I know Grant been with the Boks weather’e been waiting, Sacha was with the Boks last week… hopefully they will be in a position to be selected for the England game, the last game on tour [next week].”
Bristol Bears: 15 Luke Morahan, 14 Deago Bailey, 13 Piers O’Conor, 12 Sam Bedlow, 11 Gabriel Ibitoye, 10 Callum Sheedy, 9 Will Porter, 8 Fitz Harding, 7 Jake Heenan, 6 Magnus Bradbury, 5 Joe Batley, 4 Joe Joyce (captain), 3 Max Lahiff, 2 Bryan Byrne, 1 Yann Thomas. Replacements: 16 Harry Thacker, 17 Jake Woolmore, 18 Jonathan Benz-Salomon, 19 John Hawkins, 20 Sam Lewis, 21 Andy Uren, 22 Joe Jenkins, 23 Rich Lane.
South Africa ‘A’: 15 Gianni Lombard, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez, 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu. Replacements: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Dan du Preez, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Phepsi Buthelezi, 22 Sanele Nohamba, 23 Johan Goosen.