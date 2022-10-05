Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick will take charge of the SA ‘A’ team for their two matches in the UK against Munster and the Bristol Bears in November, in a coaching team which features Rassie Erasmus and three assistant coaches. Junior Springbok coach Bafana Nhleko, Sharks defence coach Joey Mongalo and Griquas scrum coach Wian du Preez will assist Stick, while Erasmus will oversee the coaching.

The SA ‘A’ team will face Munster on Thursday, 10 November, and the Bristol Bears a week later on 17 November. With the Springboks in action against Ireland on Saturday 5 November, France on 12 November, Italy on 19 November and England on 26 November on the end-of-year tour, Erasmus and Stick will split their duties between the two teams. EXCITING TIMES: Boss Rassie Erasmus Erasmus says while winning the Test matches is the top priority, the SA ‘A’ team will play a huge role in player and coach development as the Boks gear up for the Rugby World Cup in France next year.

He adds: “The closest one can get to playing for the Springboks is the SA ‘A’ team, and we believe these matches will give us a good idea of the coaches and young players within our ranks as well as offering some experienced players the opportunity to return from injury and get back to form as they contest for places with an eye on Rugby World Cup spots.” The Bok and SA ‘A’ squads will be announced within the next three weeks. SA ‘A’ TEAM MANAGEMENT:

Head coach: Mzwandile Stick Assistant coaches: Bafana Nhleko, Joey Mongalo, Wian du Preez Technical analyst: Willie Maree

Operations manager: Zintsika Tashe Logistics manager: Barry McDonald Team doctor: Clement Plaatjies