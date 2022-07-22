It mat be just a friendly, but Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are out to beat Manchester United in Saturday’s pre-season clash in Perth. With the former Liverpool captain’s team coming up against his eternal rivals from Old Trafford, there will be extra motivation for his Villans to get one over the Red Devils.

And Villa defender Tyrone Mings warns he and his teammates will go all out when they meet Down Under. The England man says: “It may be a friendly, it may be pre-season, but we want to win on Saturday.” With both teams having won all of their pre-season games to date, it should be a good test for both sets of players.