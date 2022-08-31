Steven Gerrard is said to be fighting to save his job as Aston Villa boss and he faces a tough test on Wednesday against an Arsenal side off to a perfect start this season. Gerrard’s Villans have nine defeats in their last 15 league games, starting this term with three losses and one victory from their four matches.

Meanwhile, their hosts for Wednesday's 8.30pm clash are top of the Premier League with four wins from four. Gerrard says he is ready to shoulder blame, but calls on his players to step up with the Gunners up next and Prem champions Manchester City at home on Saturday.



The boss 🆚 Aston Villa #ARSAVL pic.twitter.com/CuvRuA0R9U — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2022 He says: “We haven’t got enough points on the board. I take responsibility and accountability for that, but I want to put that right and I hope my players feel the same.