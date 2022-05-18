Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker is dreaming of a top-four finish for his Maroons ahead of Saturday’s final-day PSL derby against Cape Town City. Stellies are on a high after beating champions Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 away at the weekend and Barker believes it can carry them to new heights.

He says: “We started the season off well with an 11-game unbeaten run, had a bit of a wobble, but we’re finishing strongly. It’s about the passion and love for this football club and our local people from stellies❤️🍇more than just a football club‼️ pic.twitter.com/huo78qxWLl — Lee Langeveldt (@LeeLangeveldt) May 16, 2022 “So one more game - a big derby against Cape Town City.” With 44 log points to date, fifth-placed Winelanders two points behind Kaizer Chiefs in fourth and Royal AM, who have a game in a hand, Barker is looking forward to a ding-dong derby against City at the Danie Craven Stadium.