Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker is dreaming of a top-four finish for his Maroons ahead of Saturday’s final-day PSL derby against Cape Town City.
Stellies are on a high after beating champions Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 away at the weekend and Barker believes it can carry them to new heights.
He says: “We started the season off well with an 11-game unbeaten run, had a bit of a wobble, but we’re finishing strongly.
It's about the passion and love for this football club and our local people from stellies❤️🍇more than just a football club‼️
“So one more game - a big derby against Cape Town City.”
With 44 log points to date, fifth-placed Winelanders two points behind Kaizer Chiefs in fourth and Royal AM, who have a game in a hand, Barker is looking forward to a ding-dong derby against City at the Danie Craven Stadium.
He adds: “It’s gonna be a great day in the Cape, both teams have had good success this season.
“City are fighting for a Champions League position and we’re hopefully trying to finish in the top four, if results go our way. So it’s gonna be a great game.”
