So says Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker, who can’t understand why the midfielder is not getting a look-in at international level.

Bafana Bafana are missing a big trick by not calling up Stellenbosch FC ace Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

Following their 2-0 Chan qualifying first-leg defeat to Angola on the weekend, Bafana coach Helman moaned that his players are lacking match fitness and sharpness as clubs are only providing him with fringe players.

But Barker has a solution and says he can’t verstaan how his midfield general Mthethwa, 27, hasn’t caught Mkhalele’s eye.

Of his star, who joined in January from NFD side Black Leopards, Barker says: “I just don’t know how a player like Sibongiseni Mthethwa cannot be close to the Bafana squad.