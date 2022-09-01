Bafana Bafana are missing a big trick by not calling up Stellenbosch FC ace Sibongiseni Mthethwa.
So says Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker, who can’t understand why the midfielder is not getting a look-in at international level.
Following their 2-0 Chan qualifying first-leg defeat to Angola on the weekend, Bafana coach Helman moaned that his players are lacking match fitness and sharpness as clubs are only providing him with fringe players.
Mthetwha Motivation for your Monday morning 😤— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 29, 2022
Different Class Ox
💪![CDATA[]]>💪![CDATA[]]>💪
#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/DsrZy64qOr
But Barker has a solution and says he can’t verstaan how his midfield general Mthethwa, 27, hasn’t caught Mkhalele’s eye.
Of his star, who joined in January from NFD side Black Leopards, Barker says: “I just don’t know how a player like Sibongiseni Mthethwa cannot be close to the Bafana squad.
“I have never seen a player with so much energy, power, strength and commitment.”
While Bafana will face Angola in the must-win second leg at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.
Always a lottery.— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 28, 2022
Out of the cup but we move 👊#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 #MTN8 #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/ffEdKoTWro
Mthethwa will again look to impress when he and his Stellies teammates host Richards Bay.