Of leaving his boyhood club, Du Preez says: “It’s never an easy decision leaving a club like Stellenbosch, a town that’s given me so much, a community that’s given me so much.”

Stellenbosch are looking to rebuild for next season after confirming the departure of star striker Ashley du Preez on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old joins centreback and skipper Zitha Kwinika in moving to Kaizer Chiefs, and club CEO Benadie adds: “We will continue on our path to build and strengthen on and off the field.”

The two ysters aren’t the only exits, with Granwald Scott, Robyn Johannes, Waseem Isaacs, Sibusiso Mthethwa, Stanley Dimgba and Nathan Sinkala all leaving.

But while it’s out with the old, it’s in with the new and Stellies have been linked with a move for Kaapse midfielder Grant Margeman, who is currently helping Swallows prepare for tomorrow’s PSL promotion playoff against Cape Town All Stars.