Stellenbosch paid the ultimate price for their wasteful finishing in a 1-0 defeat at Marumo Gallants on Sunday afternoon.

The Bolanders missed out on the chance to go level on points with third-placed Kaizer Chiefs and now have to look over their shoulders with sixth-placed Cape Town City, SuperSport United in seventh and AmaZulu in eighth all in striking range.

New Venezuelan winger Juan Carlos Ortiz wasted two big kanse inside the opening 35 minutes.

And while they would have thought they were unlucky not to be at least two goals to the good, they were unfortunate to go behind too.

Three minutes after Ortiz’s miss, he was penalised for a Gallants penalty, but replays showed that the contact was outside the area.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo fired Gallants into the lead from the spot, taking his goalscoring run to four matches.

Despite ringing the changes, coach Steve Barker couldn’t get a tune out his span as they crashed to a first defeat of 2022.

