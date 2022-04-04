Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker was happy to escape a tricky PSL clash with top-eight rivals Sekhukhune United with a 1-1 on Saturday.

Playing at a winderige Danie Craven Stadium, the hosts fell behind after 12 minutes to Justin Shonga’s brilliant overhead effort.

But they battled back to snatch a point and stay seven points off the Caf spots when Juan Carlos Ortiz poked home as the Sekhukhune defence was geflous by the Cape Doctor.

With his team only three points clear of eighth spot though, Barker was satisfied that with despite his span failing to win a game since the turn of the year.

The coach said: “Overall. I’m disappointed but at least we have a point.

He added: “At the break I told the players that if they don’t roll up their sleeves against our rivals, then we’re not going to get anything.

“And credit to them for showing that in the second half and in the final 30 minutes we looked like the only likely winners.

“It’s been a while since we saw such freakish goals, but this wind was telling.”

Weekend PSL results: Maritzburg 1 G. Arrows 2, Swallows 0 TS Galaxy 1, Chippa 2 Royal AM 2.

