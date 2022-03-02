Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker described tonight’s PSL trip to AmaZulu as a “six-pointer” as he called on his manne to bring their A-game.

Fifth-placed Stellies can go level with Royal AM in second place in the standings with victory over Benni McCarthy’s side in Durban, but a defeat will see them slip one spot.

Barker says: “A positive result against AmaZulu puts us back in joint-second with Royal AM.

“There is a lot to play for.

With Usuthu perhaps having one eye on this weekend’s Caf Champions League Group B away against Algeria’s ES Setif, Barker adds: “AmaZulu is a team that are really doing well in Africa.

“But they also have ambition in our league to be at the top.

“So these are the type of games that become six-pointers - it’s a massive game for us.”

Apart from injuries to new signing Sibongesi Mthethwa, experienced defender Robyn Johannes and goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt, Barker has his whole squad available.

Tonight’s other PSL fixtures

Gallants v Baroka (5pm)

TS Galaxy v Sundowns (7.30pm)

