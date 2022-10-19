With coach Steve Barker banned after his red card in their 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows last Friday, a goal from Jamie Webber and Bradley Grobler in each half made for a flattering scoreline for the Maroons.

Stellenbosch were outplayed 2-0 by SuperSport United, who went to the top of the PSL standings overnight, at the Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday night.

The opener arrived in the 35th minute came from intense pressure, when Siya Nhlapo robbed Fawaaz Basadien in the right corner and fed ex-Stellies midfielder Webber to fire a low drive in from the edge of the area.

After the break, the hosts made two excellent chances inside the first five minutes from cutbacks. But Sinethemba Mngomezulu’s strike from the edge of the box was saved by Ricardo Goss with an outstretched leg and Junior Mendieta’s shot was cleared off the line.

Grobler sealed the points in the 67th minute with a near-post hit for his 97th PSL goal, leaving Stellies in seventh.