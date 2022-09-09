Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has demanded his span get back to winning ways as they prepare for a 3pm PSL clash at Swallows on Saturday. Having started off the season with some promise after three draws and a win from their first four games, they have followed up with back-to-back defeats.

And assessing his team’s performances so far, Barker tells freelance content producer Stevlin Marlin in a video posted on Twitter: “I think it’s clear what we are trying to do on the field – with and without the ball. “But six points isn’t a good return and we have to start getting the right results. “We have a tough away game at Swallows – we have to get a decent haul of points.”

In last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to high-flying newcomers Richards Bay, young defender Oshwin Andries and goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt gifted their opponents a goal. And veteran Langeveldt reckons the 19-year-old will learn from his mistake. He tells Soccer Laduma: “He’s very calm and mature. He’s not a big talker but the way he reads the game is top class.”

WEEKEND PSL FIXTURES Friday night: Maritzburg v SuperSport (7.30pm). Saturday: Swallows v Stellenbosch, AmaZulu v Chippa (3pm), Pirates v TS Galaxy (5.30pm), Sundowns v Golden Arrows (8pm). Sunday: Gallants v Chiefs (3pm).

TEAM P W D L F A Pts 1 Sundowns 7 4 1 2 12 4 13 2 Richards Bay 7 4 1 2 6 3 13

3 Royal AM 8 4 1 3 10 9 13 4 AmaZulu 6 3 2 1 7 5 11 5 Pirates 7 3 2 2 4 3 11

6 TS Galaxy 6 2 3 1 3 1 9 7 CT City 8 2 3 3 7 8 9 8 Maritzburg 7 2 3 2 4 6 9

9 Swallows 6 2 2 2 8 8 8 10 G. Arrows 6 2 2 2 5 6 8 11 SuperSport 6 2 2 2 5 6 8

12 Chiefs 6 2 1 3 4 7 7 13 Stellies 6 1 3 2 6 8 6 14 Sekhukhune 7 1 3 3 5 7 6