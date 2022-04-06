Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker warned his team of a double jeopardy as they hunt their first PSL win of 2022 at Golden Arrows tonight (5pm).

Sixth-placed Stellies have been in freefall on the standings, having started the year in second place.

But the wins have dried up with their hosts tonight looking to leapfrog them, they could drop out of the top eight should they lose and other results go against them.

And Barker says that their chase for their first three-point haul of the year is now a “six-pointer”.

He says: “Our season is at a critical stage now. We don’t want to lose our log position.

“We’re looking for that first victory of 2022, so it’s important to turn performances into positive three-point results.

“Obviously, Arrows are a rival for top eight, so it becomes a six pointer.”

Barker also hinted that he could turn to fit-again 20-year-old striker Solly Khunyedi could get his kans soon after finding form in the Diski Challenge as he looks to turn the Maroons’ form around.

