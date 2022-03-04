Stellenbosch will have to learn to kill off opponents if they want to stay in the hunt for Africa, warns coach Steve Barker.

Ahead of their PSL trip to Marumo Gallants for Sunday 5.30pm kickoff, fifth-placed Stellies are within two points of second place in the league.

Unbeaten in their last five league matches, Barker’s manne are winless in 2022 after failing to hold onto leads in a 1-1 draw with Swallows and Wednesday’s 2-2 stalemate at AmaZulu.

Stellies twice took the lead through Ashley du Preez’s sixth goal of the campaign and new signing Juan Carlos Ortiz’s first in SA football.

And Barker told his team what they need to do to continue challenging at the top.

He says: “The next phase for this team is once we’re on top of teams not to allow the opposition back into the game.

“On the positive side, we are putting ourselves into winning positions and it now becomes important to turn that into three points.”

