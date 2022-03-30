Stellenbosch must start winning matches again or see their good work come to naught.

That’s the warning from coach Steve Barker with his fifth-placed PSL team winless in four games since the turn of the year.

While Stellies are just three points off the Caf Confederation Cup qualification spots with seven games to play, the same points-gap could see them tumble out of the lucrative top eight.

And with eighth-placed Sekhukhune coming to town this weekend looking to leapfrog his manne, Barker is ringing the alarm bells.

He says: “We’ve worked really hard this season to put ourselves in a decent position

“It’s now our responsibility to maintain the good season that we’ve had.

“It’s important for us to start winning football matches. We’ve played well since the start of this year, but haven’t turned those performances into wins.

“There has been massive progress in the team. We can go into any match with the belief that we can get maximum points.”

