The youthful Maroons are desperate to snap a two-match winless streak, a run which coincides with striker Sinethemba Mngomezulu’s dry spell in front of goal.

Stellenbosch will be looking to new leaders when they look to get back to winning ways in the PSL on Tuesday night (5pm).

𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃 𝘿𝘼𝙔

🏆 #DSTVPrem

🆚 @SuperSportFC

📆 18 OCT

🏟 Danie Craven Stadium

🕒 17H00

📺 SS PSL 202

🎟 Buy online at https://t.co/M2vAX4xFtb or at any Pick ’n Pay Outlet. Get your Grand stand ticket for R40 and you can be 1 of 3 lucky supporters to win a replica jersey! pic.twitter.com/fSlblAVuKB — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 18, 2022

They host a tough opponent in Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport, with the third-place Tshwane side looking to go top of the log tonight with a victory at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Stellies will be without coach Steve Barker, who was red-carded in the 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows on the weekend, while captain Rafiq de Goede is also still suspended.

Assistant coach Wesley Sergeal will be in charge of the team tactics tonight, while goalkeeper Sage Stephens will look to lead from the front on the pitch.