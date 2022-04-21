While Stellenbosch prepare to face Kaizer Chiefs in the hunt for African competition this weekend, two of their youngsters will be chasing their dreams in Europe.

Attacking talents Antonio van Wyk, 20, and Fuad Johnson, 19, are both in Belgium having shone for the Winelands club this season.

All-action Van Wyk has made 11 PSL appearances this season and has caught the eye of second-division champs Westerlo ahead of their campaign in the top flight.

Meanwhile, striker Johnson has scored 10 times for the Diski Challenge log leaders.

Coach Steve Barker won’t have them to call on with his South American pair of Juan Ortiz and Junior Mendieta both suspended, while Nigerian winger Stanley Dimgba is an injury doubt with a knock.

But the boss is back his other homegrown talents, saying: “Antonio van Wyk is still on trial in Belgium.

[But] preparations are going really well. It’s not a difficult game to motivate the players for a game against Chiefs.

“Fans will still see Ashley du Preez, Deano van Rooyen and Jayden Adams.”

