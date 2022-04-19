Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker had challenged his manne not to lose their sparkle as they head into the final straight of the PSL season.

Stellies dominated their Sunday showdown with Chippa United, but stumbled to a 1-0 away defeat after being stunned by a Sammy Seabi stunner.

While the Winelands side remain in sixth place on the log, they are in danger of dropping out of the top eight of the league with five games to go, having won just one game since the turn of the year.

With Chippa boss Kurt Lentjies suggesting that the best team lost, Barker says: “I think we could be and should have been better.

“When we don’t get something out of the domination, then we lose confidence

“We allowed them to get back into the game.

“We didn’t maintain the intensity and quality during the game.

“We have to conclude games better.”

Stellies next host Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Weekend’s other PSL results: Marumo Gallants 1 Swallows 1, Kaizer Chiefs 0 SuperSport 1, AmaZulu 1 Maritzburg 0, Sekhukhune 0 TS Galaxy 1

