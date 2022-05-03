Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker is preparing his team for their “game of the season” when they visit SuperSport for a critical PSL clash at 5pm tonight. Sixth-placed Stellies are on 39 points, four ahead of their Lucas Moripe Stadium hosts, and victory will put them seven ahead with three games to play in the race for a top-eight finish.

And Barker challenged his manne to get their koppe reg for the challenge after being on a high since beating Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in their last outing. The coach warns: “It was a massive result against Chiefs… so it’s important that we forget that and focus on SuperSport. 🚨 𝙉![CDATA[]]>𝙀![CDATA[]]>𝙓![CDATA[]]>𝙏 𝙈![CDATA[]]>𝘼![CDATA[]]>𝙏![CDATA[]]>𝘾![CDATA[]]>𝙃![CDATA[]]>🚨



🗓 May 03, 2022

🏟 Lucas Moripe Stadium

🕔 17H00

Live updates on our socials 📳 📶 #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 pic.twitter.com/EKwhkiN5sl — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) May 1, 2022 "The players need to be mentally ready for a different type of occasion. It's a massive three points on offer for us.