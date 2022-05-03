Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker is preparing his team for their “game of the season” when they visit SuperSport for a critical PSL clash at 5pm tonight.
Sixth-placed Stellies are on 39 points, four ahead of their Lucas Moripe Stadium hosts, and victory will put them seven ahead with three games to play in the race for a top-eight finish.
And Barker challenged his manne to get their koppe reg for the challenge after being on a high since beating Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in their last outing.
The coach warns: “It was a massive result against Chiefs… so it’s important that we forget that and focus on SuperSport.
“The players need to be mentally ready for a different type of occasion. It’s a massive three points on offer for us.
“[SuperSport] are behind us in the league and looking to close the gap on us, so this is the game of the season if we can get a positive result from it.”
While goalkeeper Sage Stephens will be replaced by Lee Langeveldt due to suspension, Stellies will be boosted by the return of Junior Mendieta and Juan Carlos Ortiz who are back from bans.