Stellenbosch were held to a damaging 1-1 PSL draw by relegation battlers Maritzburg United at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday. The result sees the Maroons placed fifth on the log, four points off the top three and qualification for African club competition with two games to play.

Even more worrying to Stellies is that they have a five-point buffer to their top-8 status on the log. ⏱️90' +3' | Full Time



It ends a point a piece.#SFC 1️⃣ - 1️⃣ #MUFC #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 pic.twitter.com/FsTPAsNaVc — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) May 7, 2022 Ashley Du Preez, Jayden Adams and Junior Mendieta all failed to take their kanse to give the hosts the lead, before Maritzburg stunned them in the second half. Stellies gave away a penalty and Alfred Ndengane scored from the spot in the 62nd minute.

Steve Barker’s manne found the will to fight back when substitute Judas Moseamedi finished off a team move just six minutes later, but they could not get a win. Next they visit champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday. WEEKEND’S PSL RESULTS