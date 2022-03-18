Steve Barker warned his Stellenbosch side not to undo all their hard work and beat fellow Caf Champions League hopefuls Royal AM in Sunday’s 3.30pm PSL clash.

Heading into the showdown at Danie Craven Stadium, fifth-placed Stellies are five points off the KZN upstarts in second, both teams have nine games left to play.

Maar so ruk die ding innie league, that even 10th-placed Marumo Gallants can overtake Stellies this weekend.

And Barker says: “It’s a very critical match in our season and we have worked really hard to put ourselves in a decent position.

“It’s very delicate obviously - a few losses in the next few matches and you’ll find yourself in mid-table, but win and we’re up at the top.

“This is a six pointer for us and if we don’t get the three points, they are almost out of reach.

“It’s important to start turning our performances into wins.

“But we can go into this game with confidence against a team who can force results.”

