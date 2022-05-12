Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker says he isn’t bang to play the PSL’s top two sides in their laaste paar games of the season. With only five points between fifth-placed Stellies and Golden Arrows in ninth, the Maroons could still miss out on a top-eight finish.

And with a trip to champions-elect Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend, followed by a derby against second-placed Cape Town City on the final day, Stellies’ task couldn’t be tougher. Back on the grind! #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 pic.twitter.com/wGzvpnA0Dr — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) May 10, 2022 But Barker is min gespin, saying: “I think every game in this league is equally difficult - whether you are playing a team fighting for their lives at the bottom or playing one and two. “So that doesn’t scare me, no.