Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker says he isn’t bang to play the PSL’s top two sides in their laaste paar games of the season.
With only five points between fifth-placed Stellies and Golden Arrows in ninth, the Maroons could still miss out on a top-eight finish.
And with a trip to champions-elect Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend, followed by a derby against second-placed Cape Town City on the final day, Stellies’ task couldn’t be tougher.
Back on the grind! #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 pic.twitter.com/wGzvpnA0Dr— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) May 10, 2022
But Barker is min gespin, saying: “I think every game in this league is equally difficult - whether you are playing a team fighting for their lives at the bottom or playing one and two.
“So that doesn’t scare me, no.
“We beat Cape Town City already this season. We’ll look forward to the last game of the season.
“And we’ve given Sundowns some tough matches.
“I’d rather be playing the two top teams now than any of the bottom teams.”