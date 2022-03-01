Stellenbosch face a stiff test of their Caf credentials against AmaZulu tomorrow.

The Bolanders go to Benni McCarthy’s manne who are living their dream, with Usuthu in second place in their Champions League group after a 1-0 win over Algerian giants ES Setif last Friday.

But if they want to go and get the better of the Durbanites, coach Steve Barker’s manne have to make sure they finish off games.

Stellies have fallen to fifth in the PSL table after conceding a last-gasp equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Swallows a fortnight ago.

And Barker says they will have to cut out those mistakes to climb back into the top three.

He explains: “We did concede late to drop points and miss out on a possible win.

“For me it was devastating because I knew the impact it would have on the log

“And it is such a tight log from second down to the bottom half

“So the margins are very fine.

“We want to be at the top end of the table and we have to see out matches like that.”

