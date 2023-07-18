That’s the assessment of Bafana Bafana stand-in coach Morena Ramoreboli after their contribution to South Africa’s third-place finish at the recent Cosafa Cup.

Hitman Rayners made his debut in the Gold and Green during the tournament and scored one goal and led the attack well, linking up well with the likes of Victor Letsoalo and Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Defensive midfielder Mthethwa is up to six appearances for the national team now and is attracting interest.

And Ramoreboli says he will give Bafana head coach Hugo Broos a lekker report card highlighting their strengths.